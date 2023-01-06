Catch-Up: Juggling Reality, Immortality, & Duty

The Cowboys entered the final week of the regular season with a chance to improve their playoff seeding and a chance to win another NFC East title, as well as celebrating a couple of all-time greats being named as Hall of Fame finalists, but did so with a heavy heart. With the scary events surrounding Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin, the Cowboys along with the NFL community have had the 24-year-old on their mind as they round out the regular season.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday:

- The Cowboys have battled through offensive line injuries dating back to the beginning of the season in training camp, but have weathered the storm each time. With countless different rotations and mixing and matching, the guys up front have answered the bell every time. [Cowboys OL Versatility: 'Testament' To Depth, Talent]

- Columnist Mickey Spagnola took a deep dive into the unpredictability of the NFL season in 2022, along with the Cowboys' up and down ride to another playoff berth. "A whole lot of ifs, for sure. But you know what? In this 2022 NFL season, better not take anything for granted by invoking common sense," Spagnola writes. [Spagnola: Take Nothing For Granted In This NFL]

Tuesday:

- Following the emotional scene on Monday Night Football with Bills' safety Damar Hamlin, the Talkin' Cowboys crew discussed the harsh reality of football and life. [Talkin' Cowboys: Prayers For Damar]

- Attempting to turn their attention back towards the task at hand in football, the Cowboys will see rookie quarterback Sam Howell against the Commanders on Sunday. Both DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons gave their thoughts on what to expect and their mindset facing the rookie. [Micah, D-Law React to Howell As QB1 for Week 18]

Wednesday:

- With many players reacting to the news of Damar Hamlin this week, Cowboys' running back Qadree Ollison shared who Hamlin is as a person and his personal feelings on his former University of Pittsburgh teammate. [Ollison on Former Teammates Hamlin: I Love Him]

- Head coach Mike McCarthy shared with the media on Wednesday his thoughts on the jarring situation with Damar Hamlin and what he had to say to his team, including bringing in the team Chaplin to share a message with the players. [Mike McCarthy: Spirituality Playbook]

Thursday:

- Three former Cowboys' greats were named as finalists to enter the Pro Football Hall of Famer class in 2023. DeMarcus Ware and Darren Woodson, along with Chuck Howley (senior), made the list with the former two sharing their feelings on the honor from The Star in Frisco. [Ware, Woodson 'Appreciative' to be HOF Finalists]

- The Hangin' with the Boys squad reacted to the Cowboys having three players be named as finalists for the Hall of Fame, while also diving into what challenges the Commanders' rookie quarterback could present. Plus, what still needs to be addressed before the playoffs begin. [Hangin' with the Boys: 'Boys in the Hall]

Friday:

- NFL media analyst Bucky Brooks gave his Key to Victory for both the Cowboys and Commanders in Week 18, with the former playing to improve their playoff seeding and the latter looking to play spoiler. Find out each can accomplish their goals. [Keys to Victory: Make Rookie QB Pass 30+ Times]