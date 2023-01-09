#DALvsWAS

Kicking Game Struggles In Not-So "Special" Finale

Jan 08, 2023 at 09:30 PM
Praytor_Layten-HS22
Layten Praytor

DallasCowboys.com Contributor

Layten-ST-hero

An ugly loss against the Commanders to close out the regular season for the Cowboys featured plenty of miscues from all three phases, including from the most unlikely and uncharacteristic one of them all.

The Cowboys had a chance on Sunday to improve their playoff seeding and potentially win the NFC East on Sunday against the Commanders, who were simply trying to play spoiler.

Dallas accomplished neither of those goals, and Washington did in fact spoil those goals. The Cowboys, who finished the season at 12-5 and will go to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers, fell flat against the Commanders at FedEx Field, 26-6 in a game that was ugly from start to finish in every phase of the game.

That includes the special teams unit, who had perhaps their worst collective performance of the season in the most uncharacteristic of ways in the most inopportune of times.

The unit, which had been a surprising strength of the team all season thanks to the trio of punter Bryan Anger, rookie returner and Pro Bowler KaVontae Turpin, as well as kicker Brett Maher, all had crucial gaffes that in the first half that contributed to the poor showing.

On their opening kickoff return, a holding call pushed the Cowboys back to their own 10-yard line. That was followed up with a fumbled snap on the very same drive by Anger on a punt that put the Commanders on the Cowboys' 20-yard line, leading to a 16-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin from rookie Sam Howell.

It only got worse from there for the Cowboys, just two drives later Turpin muffed a punt return, giving the Commanders great field position again at the Dallas 15-yard line, but couldn't capitalize with a missed field goal.

To add insult to injury, the Cowboys' only touchdown of the game came in the waning moment of the first half with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb. The issue? Maher, who has been as automatic as they came this season, missed the extra point.

Maher, who has earned the moniker "Money Maher" has easily been one of the biggest revelations of the Cowboys' season, bringing concrete clarity to a position that had anything but that in training camp.

"We played poorly and that's on me," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "We need to practice better than we did last week. Very disappointing."

But for Turpin, who missed time during the week with illness, and admitted he did not feel 100% during the game, made no excuses for the fumbled punt in the first quarter.

"It got away from me," Turpin said. "It was just me trying to make a play… Just me trying to be aggressive and make a play, that's all it was… "It just hit me high and bounced away from me, I just kind of misjudged it."

Washington's punter, Tress Way, a left-footed punter and one of the best in the league at his position, created an obvious challenge. Left-footed punters typically provide an extra wrinkle for return men, but even still Turpin assumed all of the blame for his error.

"Those are the hardest ones to catch because it's weird," he said. "You never know what it's doing in the air. It's moving this way and moving this way, then it comes back [the opposite] way."

Turpin of course has played football for almost two consecutive calendar years leading up to joining the Cowboys as the reigning USFL MVP back in August. Poor performance or not against the Commanders, the rookie Pro Bowler's sole focus remains on the playoffs.

"I know my body," he said. "I've been playing a lot of football for two years now, I think I just have to take good care of my body and make sure I can perform for the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs."

The question becomes: Will the Cowboys respond? McCarthy seems to think so.

"I have great confidence in our football team that we will respond," he said.

The special teams group, Turpin, and the rest of the Cowboys will get their chance in Tampa to begin the playoffs.

Related Content

news

Eatman: Regular Season Ends Worse Than It Began

The Cowboys came full circle, finishing off the regular season the way they started it … and not in a good way.

news

No Fine Line Between Winning And Losing Badly

The offensive struggles against the Commanders, started with the reshuffled offensive line.

news

Dak on Loss to WAS, INTs: 'Crappy, Won't Continue'

Dak Prescott isn't shying away from his fault in the INTs that have burned the Cowboys this season and, after losing to the Commanders, knows they must stop — effective immediately.

news

Updates: Pollard Over 1,000, Bland Injured vs. WAS

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Don't Forget These 5: INT Dak Would've Preferred

Plays that might get forgotten include a dropped interception that might've prevented a pick-six on the next play.

news

Game Recap: Cowboys Stumble in 26-6 Loss

Hoping to go into the playoffs with some momentum, the Cowboys instead struggle offensively in a disappointing 26-6 loss to the Commanders.

news

Playoff Scenarios: How Cowboys Get 1-2 or 5-Seed

Heading into Sunday's game, the Cowboys can still be the No. 1, No. 2 or No. 5 seed. And they can play four different first-round opponents in the playoffs. Let's break down all possible scenarios for the Cowboys.

news

Cowboys Sign Xavier Rhodes to Practice Squad

Yet another notable veteran is being signed by the Cowboys, and this time it's former three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes, looking to help take Dallas over the top in the playoffs.

news

Pod-Picks: Staff Predictions For Dallas-Washington

The co-host range from long-time writers and analysts to former players and a host of characters in between.

news

Catch-Up: Juggling Reality, Immortality, & Duty

A surreal week in the NFL did not exclude the Cowboys from feeling its' impact, but still have important business ahead of them Sunday with exciting news mixed in for three all-time greats.

news

Spagnola: Taking Care Of Your Own Business

The Cowboys may not be worrying about playoff scenarios, but there is plenty of things for them to work on to prepare for the postseason in this upcoming matchup at Washington.

Advertising