#DALvsWAS

Cowboys Sign Xavier Rhodes to Practice Squad

Jan 07, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Cowboys-Sign-Xavier-Rhodes-to-Practice-Squad-hero
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

FRISCO, TX — If you thought the Dallas Cowboys were done adding talent ahead of what they hope will be a playoff run, think again. The team is signing cornerback Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad just ahead of their trip to take on the Washington Commanders in the regular season finale, again addressing a position of need ahead of the tournament.

Rhodes is a former three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who parlayed his first-round pick status with the Minnesota Vikings (2013) into an NFL stretch that, at one point, saw him ascend the ranks to being one of the best cornerbacks in the entire league.

That led to a five-year, $70.1 million contract extension with the Vikings in 2017, but the two sides would go on to divorce in 2020 — seven seasons after Rhodes first arrived in Minneapolis and as the franchise's record-holder for most passes defensed by a rookie as well as longest interception return (his famous 100-yard sprint in 2016).

Rhodes has since spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills en route to now landing in Dallas this January, joining a practice squad that had a vacancy following the move to place safety Juanyeh Thomas on injured reserve.

It's yet another move for head coach Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn in an attempt to strengthen the depth at cornerback following the season-ending injuries to both Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown. Rhodes follows the recent acquisitions of Trayvon Mullen (claimed via waivers in December), Mackensie Alexander (signed to practice squad in December) and Kendall Sheffield (signed to the practice squad in October).

Currently, it's former fourth-round pick Nahshon Wright manning the boundary opposite First-Team All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, with rookie sensation DaRon Bland taking on nickel/slot duties — Wright trending upward after replacing a struggling Kelvin Joseph.

The spot remains in Wright's possession heading into Washington, and likely into the playoffs as well (barring regression), but the Cowboys are clearly all-in on trying to end their decades-long Super Bowl drought; in a season that's seen them acquire several notable talents on both sides of the ball.

Rhodes is simply the latest.

The 32-year-old joins the Cowboys with a resume that boasts 13 career interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, 92 pass break ups and 457 combined tackles, hoping to rebuild his brand and possibly hoist his first-ever Lombardi trophy in the process.

Related Content

news

Updates: McGovern, Turpin Added To Injury Report

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Playoff Scenarios: How Cowboys Get 1-2 or 5-Seed

Heading into Sunday's game, the Cowboys can still be the No. 1, No. 2 or No. 5 seed. And they can play four different first-round opponents in the playoffs. Let's break down all possible scenarios for the Cowboys.

news

Pod-Picks: Staff Predictions For Dallas-Washington

The co-host range from long-time writers and analysts to former players and a host of characters in between.

news

Catch-Up: Juggling Reality, Immortality, & Duty

A surreal week in the NFL did not exclude the Cowboys from feeling its' impact, but still have important business ahead of them Sunday with exciting news mixed in for three all-time greats.

news

Spagnola: Taking Care Of Your Own Business

The Cowboys may not be worrying about playoff scenarios, but there is plenty of things for them to work on to prepare for the postseason in this upcoming matchup at Washington.

news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Commanders in Week 18

The Cowboys are hopeful to not only move up in the NFC playoff picture but win the NFC East title for the second straight year. But none of it can happen if they don't get a win against Washington first.

news

Keys to Victory: Make Rookie QB Pass 30+ Times

The Cowboys will face Washington QB Sam Howell in his starting debut this. While he's got talent, the Cowboys need to stop the run and put pressure on the rookie.

news

Blue Chips: Finding Washington's Best 9 Players

This will be the second time the Cowboys face Washington this year, but while the names have changed some since the first matchup, stopping these nine players should be the top priority.

news

Big Facts: CeeDee Lamb's Historic Consistency

Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 3:25 CT kickoff on FOX.

news

Dak Not Focused on Scenarios: "We Need To Win"

In a week filled with plenty of emotions, the Cowboys are heading into this Week 18 weekend focused on beating the Commanders, and not all of the surrounding playoff scenarios.

news

Science Lab: Cowboys Playing Chess With Eagles

Science Lab: Cowboys Playing Chess With Eagles

Advertising