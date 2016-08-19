After Sloppy Start, Romo's 2016 Debut Includes Execution, Lengthy TD Drive

"Oh yeah, it always feels great," Romo said sarcastically when asked about getting knocked down. "But it's always good to brush that off. You kinda take it and you get up and keep going. It's a good thing."

Romo finished the game completing 4 of 5 passes for 49 yards and a 107.5 quarterback rating.

Romo understands that his injuries have been an issue the past few years, which have included two collarbone injuries and two back surgeries since 2013. So when asked about the development of Prescott, Romo knows the progress of the rookie quarterback and finding a No. 2 quarterback is an important priority for this team.

"You want to play every game," Romo said. "No one goes into a season thinking they're going to get hurt. But to have depth, allows you to overcome situations that aren't always ideal. In a perfect world, there's a nice segue from when I'm done playing and you hope we have someone who's playing the way Dak is right now."