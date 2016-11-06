Age 34, Season 14 Are Just Numbers For Witten – And He Proved Why Sunday

Nov 06, 2016 at 02:13 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

CLEVELAND – In his Cowboys-record 155th consecutive start, Jason Witten made a move that some observers might have expected in start No. 55:

Catching a short pass from Dak Prescott in the third quarter, Witten made a subtle juke move on the Cleveland Browns' defense and turned up the sideline for 27 yards – the biggest gain on the Cowboys' final scoring drive in a dominant 35-10 victory at FirstEnergy Stadium.

"My game's never really been referenced as 'shake and bake,'" he said. "But I'll take that. That's definitely a compliment for me."

Witten got the Cowboys' offense on track with a first-quarter touchdown, his second of the season and his second in as many weeks. His game-best 134 yards were his largest receiving total since Dec. 27, 2013 against the Philadelphia Eagles (135).

Don't tell him he's lost a step in Year 14, though – even if some might have thought 100-yard receiving performances were in the rear-view mirror.

"The older you get, those are the questions that happen," Witten said. "'Can you be able to do those things?' I've said all along that I've bought into this system and what we've tried to do and our identity in the run game and try to be a complete tight end. But certainly I feel like those are matchups that I can win in.

"We just have a full group of guys who have bought into this system as skill players and each week you can move on who has those opportunities. It's great to have one of those days."

Witten now has 38 catches this season, ranking second on offense behind Cole Beasley's 43, and putting him on pace for 72. That would be his second-lowest total since 2007.

In recent years, with the construction of an elite offensive line, Dez Bryant's emergence and now rookie Ezekiel Elliott's arrival, Witten has accepted an expanded role asking him to complement a more balanced offense. Before catching the winning touchdown last week against Eagles, he moved into the backfield some to counter Philadelphia's pressure rushes with an extra blocker.

"He's great," Prescott said. "He's a great vet just to have on Sundays and really on Mondays as well. What he brings to the offense, what he brings to our team, his demeanor, the way he goes about his business and how detailed he is, he makes you want to be great."

Sunday showed Witten can still be a featured piece on offense. He now has 62 career receiving touchdowns, tying Shannon Sharpe for fourth on the league's all-time list among tight ends.

He also became the fifth tight end with a 100-yard game at 34 years-or-older, joining Tony Gonzalez, Shannon Sharpe, Wesley Walls and Ben Watson.

Age is just a number for No. 82.

"Throughout my career I've always tried to challenge myself in having this high standard in the way you play," Witten said. "Sometimes in this system the way we attack, you may not get opportunities like that. But when they do, I always feel like – and I said this in training camp – I feel like I can play at that level.

"Today was a great opportunity for me to have those opportunities present themselves. I believe I can play at that high level at tight end that people see me play when I was younger."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dak has daily method for push toward Super Bowl

When the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott take the field to battle the Green Bay Packers, and it'll be the next step in a mission the QB started long ago, with daily reminders.
news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense? 
news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard 

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table. 
Advertising