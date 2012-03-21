Aikman: Romo's Better, Will Win A Title

*"I think Tony already is a better quarterback than I was. I know how quarterbacks are judged but as far as his play-making ability and the things that he is capable of doing, he is a far more athletic quarterback, capable of making more plays than I ever was able to. He has a good team around him and hopefully, and I believe this will happen, I believe that he will win a Super Bowl before he is done playing."

*

Aikman's last sentence might be the highest praise. Most NFL observers will point to Roger Staubach, not Romo, as the Aikman's only competition for title of greatest quarterback in Cowboys history.