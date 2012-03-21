Aikman: Romo's Better, Will Win A Title

IRVING, Texas --Oh, the Tony Romo critics are gonna love this one.
During a Wingstop appearance in Brownsville, Texas, Troy Aikman was asked point blank by The Monitor, who's the better quarterback: he or Tony Romo?
Kind of an odd, loaded question for a first-ballot Hall of Famer. But Aikman, a noted fan of Romo's game, gave the current Cowboys signal-caller maybe his highest compliment to date:
*"I think Tony already is a better quarterback than I was. I know how quarterbacks are judged but as far as his play-making ability and the things that he is capable of doing, he is a far more athletic quarterback, capable of making more plays than I ever was able to. He has a good team around him and hopefully, and I believe this will happen, I believe that he will win a Super Bowl before he is done playing."
Aikman's last sentence might be the highest praise. Most NFL observers will point to Roger Staubach, not Romo, as the Aikman's only competition for title of greatest quarterback in Cowboys history.
Romo's broken numerous team passing records, but the only way he'll truly enter that conversation is by winning a Super Bowl. QBs are judged by titles, and because he plays in the shadow of Aikman and Staubach, Romo probably will never truly get his due as an outstanding player unless he wins one. That's just the way it is here.