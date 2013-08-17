Albright To Have Surgery Next Week To Repair Herniated Disk





PHOENIX - Linebacker Alex Albright will miss the entire 2013 season because of a back injury that

will require surgery to repair a herniated disk.

Immediately following Saturday's 12-7 loss to the Cardinals, team owner Jerry Jones could

only confirm Albright's status for the season.

"I don't know all of the details but I know it's a significant injury," Jones said. "He's out for the season."

Once the team landed in Dallas later that evening, it was determined Albright has a

herniated disk and will undergo surgery either Tuesday or Wednesday of next

week.

Albright sustained the injury early in camp and missed nearly three weeks of practice all

three preseason games.

Fortunately for Albright, this lower-back injury is completely separate from the neck

injuries he had in college that required spinal fusion surgery during his

junior season, a procedure he once thought would end his playing career. While

the injuries are unrelated, this will now be the second major surgery to his

back/spine area.

The Cowboys won't be able to officially put Albright on injured reserve until next

week when the rosters are trimmed to 75. Tyrone Crawford (torn Achilles) is

also headed to IR.

While he wasn't expected to win the starting outside linebacker spot over Justin

Durant, Albright was one of the team's better players on special teams.

Albright's versatility is one of his best assets. He played defensive end in college at

Boston College and was expected to be used some as a pass-rusher.