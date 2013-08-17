Albright To Have Surgery Next Week To Repair Herniated Disk

Aug 17, 2013
PHOENIX - Linebacker Alex Albright will miss the entire 2013 season because of a back injury that
will require surgery to repair a herniated disk.

Immediately following Saturday's 12-7 loss to the Cardinals, team owner Jerry Jones could
only confirm Albright's status for the season.

"I don't know all of the details but I know it's a significant injury," Jones said. "He's out for the season."

Once the team landed in Dallas later that evening, it was determined Albright has a
herniated disk and will undergo surgery either Tuesday or Wednesday of next
week.

Albright sustained the injury early in camp and missed nearly three weeks of practice all
three preseason games.

Fortunately for Albright, this lower-back injury is completely separate from the neck
injuries he had in college that required spinal fusion surgery during his
junior season, a procedure he once thought would end his playing career. While
the injuries are unrelated, this will now be the second major surgery to his
back/spine area.

The Cowboys won't be able to officially put Albright on injured reserve until next
week when the rosters are trimmed to 75. Tyrone Crawford (torn Achilles) is
also headed to IR.

While he wasn't expected to win the starting outside linebacker spot over Justin
Durant, Albright was one of the team's better players on special teams.

Albright's versatility is one of his best assets. He played defensive end in college at
Boston College and was expected to be used some as a pass-rusher.

However, the Cowboys have had some nice surprises at outside linebacker, including
veteran Ernie Sims, who at one point this offseason was the lowest outside
backer on the depth chart. But before his groin injury he suffered earlier this
week, Sims was even being discussed in a possible position battle with Durant.[embedded_ad]The Cowboys have to like what they're seeing from rookie DeVonte Holloman, who nearly had two more turnovers Saturday with a forced fumble that replay officials later called an incomplete pass, along with an interception to stall a Cardinals' drive in the red zone.
Rookie Brandon Magee led the team with six tackles against Arizona. He should be in
the mix for the sixth linebacker spot along with Caleb McSurdy.

