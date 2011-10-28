All Tanner's Early Mornings Paying Off

IRVING, Texas --Rookie running back Phillip Tanner has admittedly been an "early bird" ever since he began taking his sister to school and his mom to work as a high school freshman growing up in Dallas.

He's usually among the first players in the Valley Ranch complex for morning meetings, arriving before 7 a.m. but once at 3:30 a.m.

"One time I got here at 6:45, which is still early, and Bruce (Carter) was like, 'You're late!" Tanner recalled.

That type of commitment got Tanner to this point -- active for four of the Cowboys' first six games and possibly the second running back on the depth chart Sunday night against Philadelphia if Tashard Choice can't play with shoulder/hamstring injuries.