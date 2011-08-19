Alumni Day For Situational Practice

Aug 19, 2011 at 04:12 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas --Head coach Jason Garrett calls it the "Cowboy Way" -- a standard of excellence in approach and focus set by the old Cowboys teams that the current group must meet.

Garrett believes in embracing the franchise's rich tradition while looking forward, not backward. That's one reason why dozens of alumni have been invited for lunch and the Cowboys-Chargers situational practice Friday at Cowboys Stadium.

Former players Larry Allen, Charles Haley and Michael Myers attended Thursday's practice at Valley Ranch. Kevin Mathis and Leon Lett are preseason assistant coaches for the secondary and defensive line, respectively, as part of the NFL's fellowship coaching program.

"The players hear me say this all the time: 'We're not living in the past, we're living in today and going forward,'" Garrett said. "But sometimes it can be instructive to see what's gone on in the past, particularly when you're in an organization like this.

"To have the relationships that I've had and the organization's has with some of these players, we think that's a good thing. It's been a really positive experience for everybody."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising