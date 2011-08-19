Alumni Day For Situational Practice

ARLINGTON, Texas --Head coach Jason Garrett calls it the "Cowboy Way" -- a standard of excellence in approach and focus set by the old Cowboys teams that the current group must meet.

Garrett believes in embracing the franchise's rich tradition while looking forward, not backward. That's one reason why dozens of alumni have been invited for lunch and the Cowboys-Chargers situational practice Friday at Cowboys Stadium.

Former players Larry Allen, Charles Haley and Michael Myers attended Thursday's practice at Valley Ranch. Kevin Mathis and Leon Lett are preseason assistant coaches for the secondary and defensive line, respectively, as part of the NFL's fellowship coaching program.

"The players hear me say this all the time: 'We're not living in the past, we're living in today and going forward,'" Garrett said. "But sometimes it can be instructive to see what's gone on in the past, particularly when you're in an organization like this.