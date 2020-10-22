Andy Dalton Benefiting From Another Week Of Reps

Oct 22, 2020 at 06:00 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Andy-Dalton-Benefiting-From-Another-Week-Of-Reps-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – No matter how many games you've started in the NFL, every rep counts at the quarterback position.

Andy Dalton began the season as the league's most experienced and accomplished backup. Now that he's filling in for an injured Dak Prescott, Dalton's practice time with the first-team offense is critical – and he's already seeing a difference in his second week with the starters.

"I think definitely," he said Thursday. "I've played, started a ton of games, but (with) a new place, a new system, all of that kind of stuff, the longer that you're in it, another game, I feel like things are a lot more comfortable now than they were last week.

"Not saying that I wasn't comfortable, but that's just how this thing works. FOr me, I've just got to run this offense and run it how it's supposed to be run, push our guys, lead our guys and allow our guys to go make plays."

Dalton completed 34 of 54 passes for 266 yards, one touchdown and two second-half interceptions in Monday's 38-10 home loss to the Cardinals. The 54 attempts tied for the second-highest single-game total of his 10-year career, a product of playing from behind in the second half after the Cowboys dug an early 21-0 hole with turnovers.

The offense will look for better balance Sunday at Washington. They'll need it to keep a talented defensive front from teeing off against an offensive line playing without three starters (Tyron Smith, La'el Collins, Joe Looney) and potentially a fourth if Zack Martin can't play Sunday due to a concussion.

"Obviously, with some of these guys being younger, they haven't played in a ton of games, but I think that just comes down to preparation," Dalton said. "We've got the right type of guys. We've got the right guys here that can step up and fill these roles. That comes from the communication we have throughout the week, the way that we're preparing, and that gives you confidence going into Sunday."

That preparation includes fine-tuning the timing on routes with receivers.

"I think the biggest thing is communication, definitely," Amari Cooper said. "You have to make sure as a receiver you're seeing things the same way the quarterback is seeing them in terms of how the quarterback likes to throw certain routes, what he's looking at and things of that nature."

All part of the process as the offense moves forward with Prescott sidelined after ankle surgery.

Related Content

news

"Complete Confidence" In Coaches To Rally

It's been established by now that most would rather not hear these complains anonymously. 
news

Behind The Line: Challenge of Facing a "Superhero"

Washington has just one victory this year, but it's not because of its defense, especially that star-studded defensive line that features many first-rounders, including the No. 2 overall pick from this past season.
news

Practice Report: Aldon Working Through Neck Issue

Aldon Smith didn't practice Wednesday because of a neck injury, but it doesn't sound like a major concern for Week 7 at Washington, per Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.
news

5 Bucks: Finger pointing, Missing Dak & Zeke's Funk

Football analyst Bucky Brooks has five big points this week, including the blame game, missing Dak and what's wrong with Zeke?
news

Writer's Blocks: Anatomy Of A Crippled Roster

There's a lot of season left to play, but the Cowboys' short-term struggles have David Helman wondering about the long-term future.
news

Mick Shots: All I Got To Say About That Today

Mickey Spagnola talks Bill Parcells' mind vitamins, Sean Lee's wisdom, the O-Line woes, insightful stats and more!
news

Cowboys Vets: No Finger Pointing, Just Focus

Sean Lee said Wednesday that the Cowboys' defense can't afford to worry about anonymous criticisms. Instead, they have to keep the focus on raising their play.
news

3 & Out: It's Quite A Thin Line At 2-4

With one game separating first and last place in the NFC East, Sunday presents a tough matchup for an offensive line facing injury after injury.
news

Zeke Apologizes To Team; Promises To Fix Issues

Fumbles have been a big issue for Ezekiel Elliott, who not only apologized to his teammates, but promised he would fix the problems, which includes going back to the film room.
news

Sean Lee Practicing Again; Timetable For Games?

Veteran LB Sean Lee is at least working himself back into practice. But even he's unsure when he'll be cleared to play in games.
news

McCarthy Unfazed By Reports Of Frustration

Unsurprisingly, Monday night's loss to Arizona brought frustration to the forefront. Despite reports of unrest in the locker room, Mike McCarthy said he's confident the Cowboys are all rowing in the same direction.

Advertising