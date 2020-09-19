Anthony Brown To IR; OT Signed From P. Squad

FRISCO, Texas – The injury woes continue for this Cowboys roster.

Anthony Brown popped up on the Cowboys' practice report with a rib injury on Friday. The issue was bad enough that, on Saturday, the team opted to move him to injured reserve.

It's important to remember that the NFL's injured reserve rules are different this year. There is no limit to how many players can be brought back from IR, and the wait period is only three games. While the severity of Brown's injury is unknown, it's possible he could return to the active roster as soon as three weeks from now.

Regardless, he'll be unavailable Sunday against Atlanta's dynamic passing attack.

In his place, the Cowboys have opted to promote offensive tackle Eric Smith from their practice squad – which makes sense, given the injuries that position has been dealing with so far this season.

Smith has been in the league since 2017 and spent training camp with the New York Giants. The Cowboys signed him to their practice squad after his release from New York prior to the start of the season. He should provide the Cowboys with an extra offensive tackle to help offset the questionable status of Tyron Smith, who is currently dealing with a neck injury.