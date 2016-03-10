As Dunbar Takes Free Agent Visit, How Might The Cowboys Address RB Depth?

The Cowboys currently have only one backup to starter Darren McFadden: Rod Smith, who has two career carries. Robert Turbin is an unrestricted free agent, as is Dunbar. His recovery timetable leading into next season is obviously a factor as the Cowboys consider how to construct their depth chart.

McFadden, 28, is coming off a 1,089-yard season and a career-high 239 carries.

The Cowboys never surfaced as suitors for any of the free agent running backs who signed elsewhere in opening stages of free agency Wednesday and Thursday, and the team's first three free agent visits were with quarterback Matt Moore, defensive lineman Cedric Thornton and cornerback Nolan Carroll.

It remains to be seen if Dunbar might return to the rotation as a multi-purpose offensive option when healthy. However, pairing another runner with McFadden is an offseason priority for the front office.