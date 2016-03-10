As Dunbar Takes Free Agent Visit, How Might The Cowboys Address RB Depth?

Mar 10, 2016 at 07:25 AM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

IRVING, Texas – As the Cowboys continue navigating the early stages of free agency Thursday, one of their own unrestricted free agents is reportedly testing the market.

Running back Lance Dunbar, who spent the final 12 games of the 2015 season on injured reserve, has a visit lined up with the San Francisco 49ers, according to multiple reports.

Dunbar was the Cowboys' leading receiver through the first four games before injuring his knee against the Saints in Week 4. Placed on injured reserve, his season ended early with 21 catches for 215 yards, five carries for 67 yards, six kickoff returns for 146 yards and one punt return for 4 yards.

The Cowboys currently have only one backup to starter Darren McFadden: Rod Smith, who has two career carries. Robert Turbin is an unrestricted free agent, as is Dunbar. His recovery timetable leading into next season is obviously a factor as the Cowboys consider how to construct their depth chart.

McFadden, 28, is coming off a 1,089-yard season and a career-high 239 carries.

The Cowboys never surfaced as suitors for any of the free agent running backs who signed elsewhere in opening stages of free agency Wednesday and Thursday, and the team's first three free agent visits were with quarterback Matt Moore, defensive lineman Cedric Thornton and cornerback Nolan Carroll.

It remains to be seen if Dunbar might return to the rotation as a multi-purpose offensive option when healthy. However, pairing another runner with McFadden is an offseason priority for the front office.[embeddedad0]

"Where we get that, whether it's in the draft or whether we do it in free agency, a lot of different ways you can go there," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said last month at the NFL Scouting Combine.

