As Expected, Cowboys Don't Use Franchise Or Transition Tag For 2016

Mar 01, 2016 at 08:47 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

IRVING, Texas– The NFL deadline for designating the franchise or transition tag in 2016 ended Tuesday, and as expected, the Cowboys did not use either on an upcoming free agent on their roster.

Last year, the team franchised wide receiver Dez Bryant and eventually signed him to a five-year, $70 million contract on July 15, the final day to negotiate a long-term deal before the end of football season.

The Cowboys have only placed the franchise tag on four players in franchise history: Flozell Adams (2002), Ken Hamlin (2008), Anthony Spencer (2012, 2013) and Bryant (2015).

The franchise tag is a one-year guaranteed contract worth the average of the league's top five salaries at a position. The exclusive tag gives a team exclusive negotiating rights with the player. Under the non-exclusive tag, the player can negotiate elsewhere but the team can match any offer or receive two first-round picks as compensation. Under the transition tag, a team can match any offer but would not receive compensation if its player signed elsewhere.

Bryant missed virtually the entire offseason program last year while both sides negotiated his contract. Had a long-term deal not been reached, his one-year franchise tag salary in 2015 would have been $12.8 million.

Such a scenario was never expected for any of the Cowboys' upcoming free agents this offseason. Here is the list of players currently set to be free agents on March 9, the start of the new league year:

Unrestricted: Mackenzy Bernadeau, Charles Brown, Matt Cassel, Morris Claiborne, Jack Crawford, Tyler Clutts, Lance Dunbar, James Hanna, Greg Hardy, Nick Hayden, Rolando McClain, Danny McCray, Jeremy Mincey, Rodney Smith, Josh Thomas, Robert Turbin, Casey Walker, Kyle Wilber

Restricted: Jeff Heath, Ronald Leary

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Fehoko Gained Inspiration From Vita Vea, Polamalu

While on the field, Viliami Fehoko is a man on a mission to wreak havoc on opposing offenses, off the field he seems as gentle as they get - with his family being the catalyst for both personas.

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

Advertising