AT&T Stadium To Host 50th ACM Awards Next Year





IRVING, Texas - The 50th annual Academy of Country Music awards show will be broadcast live from AT&T Stadium next year.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones and country music legend George Strait announced the news April 6 from the 49th ACM awards that the following awards show would take place in Arlington on April 19, 2015. Four-time ACM Award winners Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan will co-host the ceremony.

"We couldn't be more thrilled about the ACM Awards coming to AT&T Stadium next year," Jones said in a release. "It will be the first event of its kind at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The stadium was built to host world class events such as this, and it doesn't get any bigger than the ACMs. The excitement from fans across the country, our great fans in Texas, and this venue will provide the biggest and best stage available to showcase country music and its stars to the world."

The awards show will cap off three days of events, beginning with the third annual ACM Party for a Cause: 50 Years of Music & Memories, a two-day outdoor music event to be held at Globe Life Park on April 17-18, 2015. It will include multiple stages for ongoing live country music performances and interactive experiences and will be a family-friendly country marketplace with food trucks and vendors from around the country.

More than 30 different artists will be involved, and proceeds will benefit yet-to-be-announced charitable organizations. Participating artists will be announced at a later date.

Country music fans can purchase tickets beginning April 15, 2014, with multiple levels of ticket packages being offered. For event [embedded_ad] updates, ticket on-sale links, hotel information and more, visit www.ACMcountry.com. Country fans may sign up for the ACM A-List for free at www.ACMcountry.com to receive the ticket purchase pre-sale code and information.

ACM PROFESSIONAL MEMBER TICKET ON-SALE: Professional Members of the ACM can purchase tickets beginning at 10 AM (CT) Thursday, April 10, 2014, by visiting www.ACMawards.com.

ACM A-LIST MEMBER TICKET PRE-SALE: ACM A-List Members can purchase tickets in a special pre-sale beginning at 10 AM (CT) Thursday, April 10, 2014 by visiting www.ticketmaster.com. The pre-sale code will be emailed to all A-List Members prior to the on-sale date.

GENERAL PUBLIC TICKET ON-SALE: Tickets will go on-sale to the general public at 10 AM (CT) Tuesday, April 15, 2014 at www.ACMawards.com.

About the Academy of Country Music Awards