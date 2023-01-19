#DALvsSF

AT&T Stadium to Host Another Watch Party Sunday

Jan 19, 2023 at 05:30 PM
Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

ARLINGTON, Texas – After a thrilling Wild Card Watch Party last weekend, the Dallas Cowboys are inviting fans back for a free Divisional Watch Party on Sunday, January 22nd at Miller Lite®House at AT&T Stadium. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Dallas at San Francisco will kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT on FOX across over 60 outdoor television screens. Entry and parking are free.

The Watch Party will feature appearances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys alumni and the official mascot, Rowdy.

Miller Lite®House is a branded destination that boasts a 70-yard Cowboys turf field featuring field games, four video boards and over 60 television screens, two fantasy football screen walls and over 87,000 outdoor square-feet for event day experiences. The space also features two beer gardens and a walk-in beer cooler with $5 Miller Lites offered. Food trucks will be located in the Miller Lite®House area with food for purchase. The Pro Shop tent will also be open with Dallas Cowboys merchandise for sale.

Free parking for fans is available in lots 6, 7 10, and 11 with free admission through the Miller Lite®House entrances at G, H and J.

Event details can be found here: www.DallasCowboys.com/playoffs

Tailgating within AT&T Stadium parking lots is discouraged. No tailgate chairs or footballs will be permitted inside Miller Lite®House. The AT&T Stadium bag policy will be enforced; for more information, click here.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.

More information on the Miller Lite®House Dallas Cowboys Home Game experience can be found here: https://attstadium.com/millerlitehouse/

