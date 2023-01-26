Mick Shot: Not Easy Picking Up All The Pieces

FRISCO, Texas – Time to pick up the pieces with The Star suddenly turning pretty quiet with the season having come to a close yet again short of every season's yearly goal.

Win a Super bowl.

At least get to the NFC Championship.

Yet, once again here the Cowboys are, player exit interviews mostly over.

Player exit physicals mostly over.

The pain of losing 19-12 to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs still quite raw. Likely will be for quite some time. Never is easy to go 100 mph from the last week in July through the first 15 days of the 2023 New Year then all coming to a screeching halt.

After the Feb. 12 Super Bowl, things will start kicking up. Franchise tagging players runs from Feb. 21-March 7. Teams can start contacting free agents and negotiating from March 13-15. And the new league year commences at 3 p.m. March 15, with the draft a distance away, April 27. All be here before we know it.

So, buckle up, here we go, have a lot of ground to cover.

Nothing Is Free: According to the Cowboys, they have 20 unrestricted free agents and two restricted free agents. Most prominent are running back Tony Pollard, tight end Dalton Schultz (franchised during the 2022 season), safety Donovan Wilson, cornerback Anthony Brown and kicker Brett Maher. Pollard could be looking at a franchise tag, the Cowboys certainly wanting to keep him. Tagging Schultz two consecutive years would mean a 20 percent increase from 2022, so $14.36 million in 2023. Brown will be coming off a ruptured Achilles, so that will impact his market value. But the one person seemingly falling through the cracks is Leighton Vander Esch, the linebacker coming off what could have been a Pro Bowl season, playing 65 percent of the snaps, only because missing nearly all of four games with a pinched nerve in his shoulder. Yet LVE finished second on the team with 100 tackles, just eight behind the leader Wilson. Said Cowboys VP of player personnel Will McClay Monday Night on Cowboys Hour, "I remember talking to Leighton right before we drafted him (2018), 'Where do you see yourself in five years,' standard question I ask, and he said, 'Being the captain of this team and leading them to the Super bowl.' And that still burns inside of him. And to see him progress and to go through what he went through the scare and then come back on the field and be even better, he's grown even more so in my mind because of that." Franchise problem here, this projected $20.9 million tag is inflated by those passing rushing outside linebackers. So, we'll see, probably trying to sign him to a long-term deal since the franchise projection at running back for say Pollard is just $10.1 million

And for the final word, let's go back to Levi's Stadium, a distraught Micah Parsons had this to say after the 19-12 loss to the Niners when asked what head coach Mike McCarthy had to say to the team after the game.

"Just that he feels for us," Parsons said. "There is no feeling like this, I mean I hurt for the guys, hurt for the fans, I hurt for myself, how much I pushed through this year trying to get this title – just not enough. I really give my all every week for these guys, and they give it back to me, but it just wasn't enough.

"Going into the game we knew they wanted to get their players into open space. We contained Deebo, we contained McCaffrey for the most part, but like I said, they made more plays. We eliminated, we tackled, we ran . . . but they made more plays."