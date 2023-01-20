Catch-Up: A Week of Rewriting Cowboys History

The Cowboys first road playoff victory in over three decades and knocking Tom Brady out of the playoffs was a nice start to the week for the Cowboys in their Super Wild Card win over the Buccaneers on Monday. Dak Prescott silenced all critics with his best playoff performance yet. But naturally, the Cowboys want more as they seek to repay the favor that the San Francisco 49ers dropped on them a season ago.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday:

- The Cowboys' win over the Buccaneers in the wild card round encased no story bigger than that of Dak Prescott's performance. The franchise quarterback surpassed and tied multiple franchise records with his five total touchdowns, but more than that - he set the narrative straight. [Prescott Was Lights-Out in Win over Brady, Bucs]

- While the Cowboys and Prescott each had unforgettable nights, Brett Maher had one as well, just not in the way he wanted. Maher's career renaissance had a major hiccup in Tampa, missing four consecutive extra points. With the Cowboys already on to the divisional round, Maher knows he has to step his game up. [Maher On Missed XPs: 'Time For Me To Do My Part']

Tuesday:

- The Cowboys Break team assessed Dak Prescott's electric performance against the Buccaneers on Tuesday along with all the things that went right for the Cowboys, as well as how it could carry over. [Cowboys Break: Dak's Best Game?]

- The guys in the Player's Lounge broke down the Cowboys' wild card round victory over the Bucs and the rest of Super Wild Card weekend from around the league. Plus, they start the shift into the divisional round against the 49ers. [Player's Lounge: 1 Down, 3 to Go]

Wednesday:

- There have been plenty of storylines for the Cowboys this season that have embodied the team's 'resilient' motto, and the offensive line ranks near the top. After undergoing another realignment midgame on Monday, the offensive line will get a chance to show their resilience again when they face the San Francisco front seven. [SF Defense the Latest Test for Cowboys O-line]

- Talkin' Cowboys began their deep dive into the matchups between the 49ers and Cowboys on Wednesday, but they zeroed in on rookie sensation in the San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, and how Dallas can get to him [Talkin' Cowboys: Not So Purdy]

Thursday:

- What's better than a playoff edition of Science Lab? A second playoff edition of Science Lab. "For every strength and weapon the 49ers possess, of which there are many in all three phases, the Cowboys own an equally lethal weapon to equal damage from both a defensive stance and when counterpunching after a slipped jab or hook," Patrik Walker opines. [Science Lab: Cowboys Can Make It Ugly for Purdy]

- The ladies of Girls Talk, 'Boys Talk debated on Thursday on whether the Cowboys and 49ers' historical rivalry has been reignited as they prepare for their epic rematch following last season's clash. [Girls Talk, Boys Talk: Rivalry Renewed?]

Friday:

- Much has been made of the Cowboys' quick turnaround from the wild card round to the divisional round, and while it's tough for players it's equally tough on the coaches. For defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, he has the added pressure of juggling his candidacy for open head coaching jobs around the league. [How Dan Quinn Balances Game Prep, HC Interviews]