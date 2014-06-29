AT&T Stadium To Host Free Soccer Watch Party Tues.





IRVING, Texas -- AT&T Stadium will host a World Cup watch party for the U.S. men's national team's Round of 16 match against Belgium on Tuesday, July 1, 2014. This will be a unique opportunity for all U.S. supporters to come together in one location to watch the biggest match of the year to date on the largest video board structure in the world.

Parking and admission are free, so fans of U.S. soccer can join together in the comfort of climate controlled AT&T Stadium, to cheer on their team together. What better way to experience the thrill of World Cup soccer, an opportunity that comes just once every four years?

The match starts at 3 p.m. Doors to AT&T Stadium will open at 1:30 p.m. and parking lots will open at 12:30 pm. Fans can enter the stadium through Entry A, C, H and K.

The current AT&T Stadium bag policy will be in effect for this event. No large bags or purses will be allowed into the stadium. Only small, single-compartment clutch purses are permitted.