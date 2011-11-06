Austin Sits 2nd Half With Hamstring Injury

ARLINGTON, Texas --Wide receiver Miles Austin suffered a right hamstring injury in the second quarter Sunday against the Seahawks and did not return.

Austin had two catches for 53 yards, including a 37-yarder that set up a Dan Bailey field goal. Laurent Robinson replaced him in two-wide sets and caught a 6-yard touchdown to increase the Cowboys' lead to 20-6.

Austin's left hamstring had nagged him since training camp, when he rested the final three preseason games and then sat Weeks 3 and 4 of the regular season after tweaking it against San Francisco.