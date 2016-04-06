Back "Home" With The Cowboys, Jack Crawford Credits Marinelli's Coaching

Apr 06, 2016 at 09:20 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

IRVING, Texas – After weighing his options the first few weeks of free agency, Jack Crawford is back where wanted to be all along.

Earlier this week the Cowboys re-signed the 27-year-old defensive lineman to a one-year contract, further bolstering their rotation at defensive end and tackle.

"I'm just happy to be back," Crawford said Wednesday. "Even though I wasn't drafted here, this has become home for me."

Crawford joined with the Cowboys in 2014 after spending his first two seasons in Oakland as a fifth-round draft pick of the Raiders. Last year he posted career numbers (18 team-credited tackles, 4 sacks) in his second season in defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli's system.

He entered unrestricted free agency in March but ultimately felt more comfortable returning to Dallas alongside familiar teammates, coaches and staff members.

Marinelli in particular has brought out the best in his game, he says.

"He definitely changed my career in the sense that coming here he helped me become a professional football player," Crawford said. "I had a lot of talent but I was raw coming out of college. I wasn't as developed as some of the other players. I felt like everything was a split second behind or it took a second to think about things.

"Marinelli, he took that aspect out of it for me. Last year I felt like I had a solid year, and that was really thanks to him. His philosophy allows players to take the thinking out of it. He just allows you to react on the field."

Playing 46 percent of the defensive snaps last season, Crawford pitched in at multiple spots on the defensive line. He has always offered versatility at defensive end and the three-technique tackle spot, but he also played nose tackle for a couple games.

"That's just my job," he said. "Whatever they need me to do, I'm going to do it to the best of my ability."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising