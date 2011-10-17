Back Problems Bothered Ware vs. Pats

FOXBORO, MASS. – DeMarcus Ware sure didn't show it – he had two sacks and four tackles, including three for loss – but back spasms were a problem for the Pro Bowl linebacker against the Patriots.

Ware played through the discomfort, but he was shaken up after the Patriots' winning touchdown, aggravating his back on the ensuing extra point.

"It's gonna be a long flight," Ware said as headed for the team buses out of Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.