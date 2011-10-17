Back Problems Bothered Ware vs. Pats

Oct 17, 2011 at 06:03 AM

FOXBORO, MASS. – DeMarcus Ware sure didn't show it – he had two sacks and four tackles, including three for loss – but back spasms were a problem for the Pro Bowl linebacker against the Patriots.

Ware played through the discomfort, but he was shaken up after the Patriots' winning touchdown, aggravating his back on the ensuing extra point.

"It's gonna be a long flight," Ware said as headed for the team buses out of Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

Ware will obviously be monitored throughout the week leading up to Sunday against St. Louis, but it's worth noting he has played in 105 of 105 career games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

