Bailey Nets Special Teams Weekly Award

Sep 27, 2011 at 08:39 AM

He started out as the quiet, rookie kicker who was anything but a household name. But after making six field goals Monday night against the Redskins, including the game-winning kick to lift Dallas to an 18-16 win, which followed two clutch kicks to beat San Francisco the week before, Dan Bailey is certainly making a name for himself.

The rookie from Oklahoma State was recognized by the league on Tuesday, being named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Bailey becomes the first Cowboys' place-kicker to win the award since Nick Folk won it after his game-winning kick in Buffalo back in 2007.

However, the Cowboys have now continued their streak to six straight seasons of having at least one Special Teams Player of the Week winners. Last year, cornerback Bryan McCann won the award for his impromptu punt-return touchdown against Detroit. Other recent winners include Patrick Crayton, Felix Jones, Sam Hurd and Mat McBriar.

Bailey was also one of the five rookies up for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week award.

These good fortunes are quite a turn for Bailey, who missed a 22-yard chip shot field goal in San Francisco that seemed to cloud his future at the position. Instead, he's made eight straight kicks, including a clutch 47-yarder to force overtime against the 49ers, and then a 19-yard kick to win in overtime, along with six straight against the Redskins.

Bailey set a franchise rookie record with six field goals against the Redskins, one short of Chris Boniol's seven made kicks in 1996 against the Packers. Ironically enough, Boniol is Bailey's kicking coach.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising