Barron Injures Left Hand Thursday

The Cowboys just can't catch a break at the end of these practices. First Dez Bryant suffered a high ankle sprain on July 30, now Marcus Spears and Alex Barron get injured just before the final whistle blew Thursday.

In addition to Spears' knee injury, Barron -- the second-team left tackle -- injured his left hand. The Cowboys have not disclosed details, but it could be a dislocated left pinky as has been suggested.

Although Barron currently is behind Doug Free on the depth chart, he'd at least have a prominent role as the backup swing tackle. Sources close to the team have been impressed with Barron's production in practice, putting it on par with Free's.

Behind Barron are unproven tackles, including sixth-rounder Sam Young and last year's third-rounder Robert Brewster, who missed all of last season with a torn pectoral muscle.