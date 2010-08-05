Barron Injures Left Hand Thursday

Aug 05, 2010 at 12:48 PM

The Cowboys just can't catch a break at the end of these practices. First Dez Bryant suffered a high ankle sprain on July 30, now Marcus Spears and Alex Barron get injured just before the final whistle blew Thursday.

In addition to Spears' knee injury, Barron -- the second-team left tackle -- injured his left hand. The Cowboys have not disclosed details, but it could be a dislocated left pinky as has been suggested.

Although Barron currently is behind Doug Free on the depth chart, he'd at least have a prominent role as the backup swing tackle. Sources close to the team have been impressed with Barron's production in practice, putting it on par with Free's.

Behind Barron are unproven tackles, including sixth-rounder Sam Young and last year's third-rounder Robert Brewster, who missed all of last season with a torn pectoral muscle.

-*Rob
*@robphillips3 (Twitter)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising