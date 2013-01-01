Bears Scheduled To Interview DeCamillis For Coaching Job

Jan 01, 2013 at 09:38 AM
Nick Eatman

Cowboys special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis is on the Chicago Bears' radar as a potential candidate for the recently-vacant head coaching position.

DeCamillis confirmed Tuesday the Bears not only requested permission from the Cowboys to meet with the special teams coach, but an interview has been scheduled for Saturday morning in Dallas.

Last year, both Oakland and Jacksonville tried to hire DeCamillis as a special teams coach, but the Cowboys denied both requests because he was under contract. However, NFL rules state teams must allow coaches to interview for head-coaching vacancies, regardless of their contract status.

The Bears decide to fire Lovie Smith Monday after Chicago missed the playoffs with a 10-6 record. Smith coached the Bears for nine years with one Super Bowl appearance.

DeCamillis has never been a head coach, serving only as a special teams coordinator, but has 25 years of experience with the Broncos, Giants, Falcons, Jaguars and the last four seasons with the Cowboys.

DeCamillis' likely connection to the Bears would be with general manager Phil Emery, who was with him in Atlanta, where DeCamillis coached from 1997-2006.

This season, the Cowboys' special teams units held up well despite all of the injuries, which always trickle down to the kicking game, leaving DeCamillis having to piece together his units each week. There were some unfortunate plays this year in Seattle, with a blocked punt for a touchdown and Baltimore, where the Ravens scored on a 108-yard kickoff return.

But the Cowboys always won a crucial game in Philadelphia thanks to a long touchdown return by Dwayne Harris, who emerged as a dynamic threat. Kicker Dan Bailey had another stellar season with three game-winning kicks as he made all 26 attempts inside the 50, and 29 of 31 overall.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

