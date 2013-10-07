Beasley Thanks Welker For Opening Door After Big Game





IRVING, Texas – After Sunday's game, Cole Beasley was like most of his dejected teammates wandering onto the field to shake hands with the Broncos.

But Beasley also sought out a player he not only gets compared to on a daily basis, but someone he feels has paved the way for his career.

Beasley met up with Broncos receiver Wes Welker for a quick visit between the two vertically-challenged receivers who have similar playing styles.

"I talked to him after the game but we didn't talk much. It was the first time I've ever met him," Beasley said of Welker. "That was pretty sweet. He was a guy I always watched growing up when I realized I was going to play receiver. It was pretty cool meeting him. I thanked him for opening the door for guys like me."

Beasley had one of his best games of his career, catching all four passes thrown his direction for 47 yards and his first-career touchdown. Beasley's 5-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter gave the Cowboys a 48-41 lead.

On the flip side, Welker had five catches for 49 yards and a touchdown in the third quarter.

Overall, Beasley said he was dejected by the loss but is gaining confidence with his ability to perform in the offense.

"I think Tony has faith in what I can do and he has since last year," Beasley said. "You just keep getting better with each game and practice. I think we have some great weapons on this team. It creates opportunities for everyone to get involved. Tony did a great job (Sunday) of getting the ball to different people. I just have to take advantage of the opportunity when my number is called."