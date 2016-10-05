Benrus 3 Stars: Rookie Duo Dominates Monthly Award; Claiborne Not Denied

The Cowboys pride themselves on doing everything as a team. Regardless of the outcome on the field, the goal is for the players, coaches and entire organization to come together as one.

However, there are always standouts that rise above the rest.

This last month was no different for a Cowboys team that lost its first game, but rallied through the end of the month to win three straight and now sit atop the NFC East standings with three victories.

With one month of the NFL season now in the books, let's look back at September's 3 Stars of the Month, voted on by the DallasCowboys.com staff and presented by Benrus.

Dak Prescott

Let's start with the obvious. No player has arguably been more surprising and impressive, than Prescott, who has continued to improve his play each week. While he nearly led the Cowboys to a win over the Giants in Week 1, Dak took his game to the next level in Week 2, beating the Redskins on the road and rushed for his first touchdown. The next week he threw his first passing TD and helped Dallas beat the Bears in front of a nationally-televised audience. Last week, he threw for 2 TDs and led the Cowboys to a second-half rally against the 49ers. And if that's not enough, Dak has yet to throw an interception, tying him for the second-most attempts without a pick to begin a career. He's tied with Warren Moon at 131 attempts, behind only Tom Brady (169).

Morris Claiborne

The big surprise of the offseason was Claiborne re-signing a 1-year deal to remain with the Cowboys when it appeared he would certainly test the free-agent market. But not only has he returned, but he's starting to look like the player the Cowboys expected to see all along. Through four games, Claiborne has been the Cowboys' best cover corner. He made a game-changing interception last week against the 49ers and then had a key fourth-down tackle to give the ball back to the offense, which then ran out the clock.

Ezekiel Elliott

The rookie running back might have gotten off to a somewhat slow start in the first two games – although he did score in both games – but his last two games are exactly what the Cowboys were hoping for when they made him this year's No. 4 overall pick. Rushing for 140 yards vs. Chicago and then 138 against the 49ers, has propelled Elliott atop the rushing leaders through four games. Elliott not only leads the NFL in rushing with 412 yards, but his four-game total ranks fifth in NFL history among rookies to begin a career. Through a quarter of the season, Elliott is on pace for 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Cowboys' single-season rookie record is 1,007 yards, set by Tony Dorsett in 1977.