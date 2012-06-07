Bernadeau (Hip) Eyes Training Camp Return

IRVING, Texas --Newly-acquired guard Mackenzy Bernadeau continues to rehab from his hip surgery three weeks ago and hopes to return by mid-training camp at the latest.

The Cowboys signed Bernadeau (four years, $11 million) and six-year veteran Nate Livings (five years, $19 million) in March as their projected new starting guards. Bernadeau said he suffered a labrum injury and a hip flexor while slipping during a workout.

He hasn't started running yet, but has begun light workouts and upper-body exercises. Second-year veteran David Arkin is taking the first-team reps at right guard during OTA's, with Livings manning the left side.

"That's the tough part. You've got trauma coming in your first couple weeks with a new team is kind of tough," Bernadeau said. "But I'm confident in my ability and confident in the rehab, the training staff we have here. And I'm very familiar with the offense. I'm excited just to get healthy and get back as soon as possible."

Offensive line coach Bill Callahan previously indicated Bernadeau could get reps at center this offseason. Bernadeau has never played center in a game, though, and the time off due to injury could very well keep him at guard.