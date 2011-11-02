Big Challenges From Seattle, Garrett Says

Last week, it seemed like all we did was talk about the opponent – in how they will try to stop guys like Vick and McCoy and attack Babin and Asomugha. Obviously, the Cowboys didn't such a great job with any of those attempts.

This week, the Seahawks haven't been as much of a focus. Maybe it's their lack of star-power or the Ring of Honor induction that has hogged some of the attention.

But make no mistake, head coach Jason Garrett makes it seem like the Cowboys will have their hands more than full come Sunday. Garrett had a lengthy answer when asked what concerns him about Pete Carroll's Seahawks squad.

"*It'll be a good challenge for us in all three phases. They're a very good defensive team – have a good front. They're very active.

**The secondary is good too. They've got two very good safeties (Earl Thomas & Kam Chancellor) – two good cover guys. The linebackers run all over the field and make a lot of plays. They've been one of the better defenses that we'll face this year.

**Offensively, they've had some injuries they're trying to deal with. Obviously, Marshawn Lynch is a marquee player and a guy the whole thing revolves around. But they've played some close games against some good football teams. Obviously they've beaten a couple of good teams as well.