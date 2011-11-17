Big Change For Romo This Time vs. Redskins

His answer was easy.

Asked what is different in this week's match-up with the Redskins, versus the Sept. 26 game at Cowboys Stadium, Tony Romo had a quick reply.

"I don't have broken ribs now . . . so that's a positive," Romo said. "Just feels good. You get used to playing hurt but it's just a little different."

Romo's play was much different in that first game with Washington, which occurred only eight days after suffering a fractured rib against the 49ers. Romo willed through it that night against the Redskins, throwing for 255 yards on 22 of 36 passing. His 70.9 QB rating was the second-lowest of the season and it's the only game of the year he didn't have at least one touchdown pass.

In fact, it's the only game the Cowboys failed to score a touchdown at all, but were bailed out by rookie Dan Bailey, who made all six field-goal attempts in an 18-16 win.

This week against Washington, Romo again won't be wearing a protective vest over his rib cage and the pain-injection shots stopped two weeks ago.