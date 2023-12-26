Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & Lions  

The Cowboys are experiencing a two-game losing streak for the first time in two seasons after a tough loss to the Dolphins. But returning home might be the cure, considering they're a perfect 7-0 this year. With Jimmy Johnston going into the Ring of Honor at halftime, it should be quite a scene at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night. The Lions are one of the best teams in the NFC at 11-4 and are eyeing a potential No. 1 seed in the conference.