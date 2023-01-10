Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Bucs

The playoffs have arrived upon us in full force, Cowboys Nation. With the regular season now firmly planted in the rearview mirror, including the Cowboys' ugly loss to the Commanders to wrap up, the focus now shifts to this upcoming Monday and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Those Buccaneers, the very same in which the Cowboys opened the season with, have had anything but a consistent season. At 8-9 they're the only team in the playoffs with a record below .500 after losing to the Falcons in Week 18.

The race for a spot at State Farm Stadium begins on Super Wild Card Weekend from Raymond James Stadium. These are the five storylines for the Cowboys and Buccaneers.

Cowboys:

The Cowboys have been without a couple of key contributors in recent weeks, but it appears some much-needed reinforcements will be ready to go against the Bucs. Leighton Vander Esch, Tyler Biadasz and Johnathan Hankins all could be active, with head coach Mike McCarthy saying he was "very optimistic" about each returning in time.

The cornerback spot has been an area of concern since the midpoint of the season with the season-ending injuries to both Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown, leaving the Cowboys to turn to some combination of Nahshon Wright, Kelvin Joseph among others. Rookie DaRon Bland has been outstanding, leading the team with five interceptions, but Dallas could insert newly signed former All-Pro and Pro Bowler Xavier Rhodes. Owner/general manager Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that "It wouldn't surprise me at all for him to be in the active group."

Sticking with Jones, he also told 105.3 The Fan that McCarthy's job status will not hinge on whether or not the Cowboys defeat the Buccaneers and advance to the NFC Divisional round for the first time since 2018. "No, I don't even want to … no. That's it," Jones said. "I don't need to go into all the positives or minuses. I've got a lot more to evaluate Mike McCarthy on than this playoff game."

Dak Prescott's interceptions, it's the elephant in the room. Prescott threw his league-leading 15th interception on Sunday against the Commanders, only adding to his career high this season despite missing five games. He threw one against Tampa way back in Week 1 before leaving with that broken right thumb but vowed after the loss to Washington to clean up the picks. "It stinks," Prescott said. "... I've got to get better at it. This won't continue… I've been having to get back up all my life."

Will the running game return? Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have been one of the best 1-2 punches in all of the NFL this season but have gone cold as of late. In their final two games of the regular season against the Titans and Commanders (albeit against two stout run defenses and without Pollard in the former) they compiled just 151 yards combined. In their battle in the season opener, Tampa allowed just 71 yards to Dallas on the ground.

Buccaneers: