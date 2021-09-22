Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Eagles

Just three weeks into the new NFL season, NFC East play is already here as the Cowboys (1-1) play at home for the first time this season and welcome in the Philadelphia Eagles (1-1). Dallas has won five of the last seven matchups with the divisional foe and four of the last five that have been played in Arlington. Both teams enter the week missing key pieces and Nick Sirianni makes his head coaching divisional debut in primetime on Monday Night Football. Here are five additional storylines for each team heading into Monday night's battle at AT&T Stadium.