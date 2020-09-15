Big Picture: 5 Storylines For Cowboys & Falcons

Week One proved to be as unique of a challenge that any Dallas Cowboys team has had to face. No fans were in the stands, a pair of starters left early due to injury, and the Rams took advantage of some Dallas miscues in route to a 20-17 win.

The beautiful thing about the NFL, is that there's always a chance to rebound a week later. This time, the Cowboys aim to get back on track against Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons. Here are some of the key storylines for each team.