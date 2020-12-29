Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Giants

In a league so unpredictable and chaotic from the season's opening kickoff, wild playoff scenarios have become second nature for the majority of the NFL.

But for the one division that is guaranteed to send a team to the playoffs with a losing record, things are quite simple. If Washington wins their Sunday night football matchup with Philadelphia, they're in. If they lose, the winner between New York (5-10) and Dallas (6-9) would be sent to the playoffs after what has been a trying year for the entire NFC East.