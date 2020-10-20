Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Dallas & Washington

It's on to an ever-crucial NFC East heavy section of the schedule for the Cowboys following their 38-10 loss to Arizona on Monday night. With back-to-back road trips to Washington (1-5) and Philadelphia (1-4-1) over the next two weeks, Dallas still has a unique chance to separate themselves and hold on to their division lead. This week, the offense will look to get back on track against a stout Washington defensive line after a season-low 10 points scored last time out. Here are five important storylines for each team heading into Sunday's matchup with Washington.