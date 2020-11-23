Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Dallas & Washington

In a year full of uncertainty, it is nice to see that Thursday brings a bit of normalcy with the --- straight year of celebrating the holidays with the Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game.

This year, Washington comes to down for the first matchup this season where two NFC East foes have met the week after both secured a win. Dallas is coming off a highly competitive win over the Vikings while Washington took down the Bengals.

Oddly enough, first place in the division is on the line with the Eagles on a bye as the winner will be the first to four wins this season. Here are five more important storylines for each team heading into the Thanksgiving Day matchup with Washington.

Washington

Washington finally tallied their third win of the season with a victory over Cincinnati on Sunday, 20-9 after Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field in the third quarter. At the time of the injury, Washington trailed 9-7 and followed with 13 unanswered points to take their first non-divisional win of 2020. Antonio Gibson finished with 94 yards on the ground and became the first Washington rookie to have a rushing touchdown in four straight games since Alfred Morris did so in 2012. Two of the three wins this season have come against NFC East competition as they defeated the Eagles in Week 1 and dominated the Cowboys the first time around in Week 8.

The defensive front of Washington remains one of the most intimidating in the country with players like Chase Young, Ryan Kerrigan, Montez Sweat and company barreling down on opposing offenses. Against Cincinnati, the Football Team tallied another five tackles for loss and six sacks to add to their season total of 32. Washington currently holds the second-best sack per pass attempt percentage (10.39%) in the NFL behind only Pittsburgh. Sweat (6.0) and Kerrigan (5.5) lead the way with their sack numbers and also registered a sack against Dallas back in October.

Washington has seen a vast improvement in pass protection since the last time they saw Dallas. Through the first six weeks of the season, the Washington offensive line had allowed 24 sacks for a loss of 171 yards before playing Dallas. Over the last four games, they've decreased that number to just 8 sacks and achieved a combined grade of 90.9 from Pro Football Focus, the highest of any non-QB positional group on any team in Week 11. The sub-par front seven of Cincinnati did Washington a lot of favors on Sunday, but the numbers don't lie when it comes to looking at a better set of linemen than in Week 7.

Quarterback Alex Smith is in a heated battle with former teammate and current Cowboys edge rusher Aldon Smith for the Comeback Player of the Year award. Alex led the way on offense for Washington this past week to the tune of 166 passing yards and a touchdown in his first win in over two years. His journey back from one of the most horrific leg injuries in the history of the NFL has been an inspiration to everyone around the league. Entering the year, it seemed like a long shot for Smith to receive a significant number of playing time with both Kyle Allen and Dwayne Haskins above him on the depth chart. But with uncertainty and injuries ahead of him, he has put together back-to-back starts and will face Dallas for the fifth time in his career on Thursday.

The two biggest contributors in the Washington win over Cincinnati did not practice on Monday with injury designations. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin who had 84 yards this past week and 90 yards with a touchdown against the Cowboys in Week 7 missed with an ankle injury. Tailback Antonio Gibson also missed practice with an apparent ankle issue after. The rookie out of Memphis torched the Cowboys defense for 128 yards and a score during his rivalry debut.

Cowboys