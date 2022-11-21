Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Giants & Cowboys

How about that for a statement win, Cowboys Nation? The Cowboys got back on track in a big way on Sunday against the Vikings by dominating their way to 40-3 victory behind seven total sacks from the defense and four total touchdowns between Tony Pollard and a healthy Ezekiel Elliott.

But don't enjoy the victory too long. There's another high-stakes game on the horizon come Thanksgiving Day against a division rival. The surprising upstart Giants sit at second in the NFC East at 7-3 despite a lackluster performance against the Lions where Daniel Jones threw two interceptions.

It's Round 2 of this divisional battle. Will the Cowboys sweep the season series on 'Turkey Day' or will the Giants even the score? Here are five storylines for each team before the Week 12 contest.

Giants:

If anybody has the Giants at 7-3 after 10 weeks of the NFL season, congratulations to you. Whatever the case, first-year head coach Brian Daboll has done a magnificent job during his first season but hit a road bump against the Lions. Saquon Barkley had his worst game of the season, rushing for just 22 yards. Daniel Jones passed for over 340 yards and ran for another 50 including a touchdown but threw two picks. Add in a costly fumble late in the fourth by Isaiah Hodgins that led to a Lions' touchdown, and the Giants are looking to put that 31-18 loss behind them.

If you take out his tough showing against the Lions, Barkley has looked like the player of old in 2022. Now fully healthy, he's approaching a 1,000-yard threshold for the season with six touchdowns. In Week 3 against the Cowboys, he tallied 81 yards and one score. Barkley has been the engine to the Giants' offense this season and they go as he goes, so expect a heavy dose of him on Thursday.

As if they weren't dealing with enough injuries this season, the injury report got even bleaker on Monday for the Giants. Rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson tore his ACL in that loss to the Lions, while cornerback Adoree' Jackson suffered an MCL sprain and is likely to miss the next 4-6 weeks, thus making him unlikely to play to against the Cowboys on Thursday.

With Robinson now out for the season, Sterling Shepard missing the majority of the season due to his own ACL tear he suffered against the Cowboys, along with the trade of Kadarius Toney, the Giants find themselves fairly thin at the receiver spot. Outside of Darious Slayton, there aren't many household names fans would recognize and it has shown up in the receiving corps production. The Giants rank near the bottom in yards per game and touchdowns from their receivers this season.

Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against the Cowboys will be just the third time since 1938 that the Giants have played on the holiday. The last time New York played on Thanksgiving? The 1992 season, against the Cowboys, who handedly won that game 30-3.

Cowboys: