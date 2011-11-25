Blue Friday

Nov 25, 2011 at 09:05 AM
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Mailbag: Trade down for more Tier 2 players?
Would you rather trade up and get one Tier 1 player and then maybe a handful of Tier 3 and 4 guys who play special teams? Or given everything this defense needs, would you rather trade down and maybe get four or five Tier 2 players who could start or have significant roles on the defense?