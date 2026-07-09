FRISCO, Texas - Football season is getting closer and closer.

The Cowboys are set to depart for training camp in less a month. That's when we'll get an up-close look at Brian Schottenheimer's second season with this revised roster and coaching staff. When we get to Oxnard, that's when we'll start to get some real answers about this 2026 Cowboys team.

But what are the questions? We've compiled our annual list of pressing questions that need answers heading into the regular season. The staff writers, consisting of Patrik Walker, Tommy Yarrish, Nick Eatman, Mickey Spagnola and Kurt Daniels, weigh in on some of the pressing issues.

Today, we'll continue the series with a look at where the Cowboys stand in the NFC East against the Eagles, Giants and Commanders as Dallas looks to win their first division title since 2023.

No.13) How do the Cowboys stack up against the NFC East?

Patrik: Well, if the new-look and completely rebuilt defense does its job, Dallas will stack up nicely enough to objectively put them in conversation for the division crown. I believe that, until further notice, the Eagles are still the team to beat in the NFC East, but they've been weakened by the decision to send A.J. Brown out of town (that's a lot of production to replace). And, speaking of the Cowboys' defense, another item that weakened Philly is the fact Christian Parker left to take the wheel defensively in Dallas.

His familiarity with Nick Sirianni and the Eagles offense could pay off like gangbusters, but I wouldn't write off the Giants or Commanders at all, especially considering New York's defensive line looks like an Avengers movie. I believe the Cowboys have an offense that is a red-zone fix from being the best in the league, and that'll strain any defense in the league. All in all, it'll be a battle royale for the NFC East crown, and the Cowboys can be one of the two frontrunners if Parker's defense matches serve with Schottenheimer's offense.

Mickey: Well, I'd say quite well, providing new defensive coordinator Christian Parker can turn around one of the worst defenses not only in the NFL last year but in Cowboys history, giving up those historic ignominious 511 points.

Also, look at it this way with the Cowboys finishing 7-9-1 in 2025, they did split those two games with NFC East champion Philadelphia, did sweep the Commanders and split games with the Giants, although the loss in the final game of the season came with the Cowboys sitting Dak in the second half (28 snaps) to take a looksee at backup Joe Milton.

The Cowboys will field the best, most proven quarterback in the NFC East in Dak Prescott and likely the most potent offense, so if the defense can do better than giving up at least 30 points in nine games, seven of the nine losses, with one victory and one tie, both in OT, why shouldn't the Cowboys be able to challenge for the division title?

Kurt: Until proven otherwise, I think the Eagles are still the team to beat. With that said, given all the drama there has been in Philadelphia and having seen some significant personnel losses, I don't expect the Cowboys' rival to be quite as stout this season. On the other end of the spectrum, the Giants have made gains but still seem a few steps away from contending, although Washington could potentially make some noise.