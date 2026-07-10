Mailbag: More red-zone chances coming?

If the Cowboys have significantly improved their defense, do you think we will see the offen s e take more red-zone chances due to increased optimism in the defense's capabilities to stop the opponent and even get the ball back for the offense? – Frank Bondoux/* Crissier *, Switzerland

Patrik: The fact this serves as a perfect callback to yesterday's mailbag is making me smile. In that answer, I noted the red zone issues were the biggest problem for the otherwise unstoppable Cowboys' offense — not an alleged inability to stretch to field. I honestly don't believe much of the decision to go for it in the red zone is rooted in the defense's ability or inability, but rather the offense's ability ... or inability ... if that makes sense. My point is that if the Cowboys can prove (to themselves) that they can score at-will in the red zone, they'll go for it more often. Now, will situational football play into this as well? Always and without question. That means, even if the problem is fixed, Schottenheimer still has to take into account score, down-and-distance, momentum, weather (if outdoors) and every other factor.