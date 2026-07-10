FRISCO, Texas - Football season is getting closer and closer.

The Cowboys are set to depart for training camp in less a month. That's when we'll get an up-close look at Brian Schottenheimer's second season with this revised roster and coaching staff. When we get to Oxnard, that's when we'll start to get some real answers about this 2026 Cowboys team.

But what are the questions? We've compiled our annual list of pressing questions that need answers heading into the regular season. The staff writers, consisting of Patrik Walker, Tommy Yarrish, Nick Eatman, Mickey Spagnola and Kurt Daniels, weigh in on some of the pressing issues.

Today, we'll continue the series with a look at which of the Cowboys heading into their second season with the team has the best chance to make a jump following their rookie campaigns.

No.12) Who Makes Biggest Year-2 Jump?

Patrik: My mind immediately jumps to Donovan Ezeiruaku here, but that name gets bumped immediately by an offensive player that I believe not enough people are talking about heading into Year 2, so allow me to do it here. For my money, I think it'll be Tyler Booker making the biggest leap heading into his second season. Booker looked refined beyond his years as a rookie, and another offseason of training and learning from Tyler Smith who, by the way, can't stop praising Booker, tells me something special is cooking that's currently flying under many people's radar because he's not playing a skill position.

Let's not forget that, heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, some believed there was no way the Cowboys would find a replacement for Zack Martin and, if they did, it would probably take years. Fast forward to now and when's the last time you heard someone voice that concern? Exactly. You haven't, and that's a massive nod to what Booker was in Year 1 ... and to what he might become in as early as Year 2.

Tommy: It's hard to make a noticeable "jump" after a strong rookie year, but I think Tyler Booker is capable of doing that in his second year in Dallas.

I've said this multiple times this offseason, but I'm not sure Booker got enough credit for stepping in as well as he did for a Hall of Famer before him in Zack Martin. Was his play Canton worthy? Not necessarily, but the difference was not as noticeable as it has been in the past when a legendary player is replaced.

Booker excelled in the run game, and I see him continuing to rise in that department over the course of his career. He was solid in pass protection, but there is definitely room for improvement there. I think he's a player that is going to be significantly better in both aspects of the game in his second season, and wouldn't be shocked at all if he's named to his first career Pro Bowl or is in contention for it.

Kurt: There are a lot of candidates here: Shavon Revel, Jaydon Blue, Shemar James, Phil Mafah. Heck, despite making the All-Rookie Team last season, Tyler Booker should get even better. Just imagine what kind of beast he could become. But after picking him to lead the team in sacks last week, I'm staying on the Donovan Ezeiruaku bandwagon, and it's not just because he's got a season under his belt.