Boniol "In Limbo" As Cowboys Figure Out New ST Coach

MOBILE, Ala. – Assistant special teams/kicking coach Chris Boniol stood against the fence while the rest of the Cowboys staff sat in the stands watching Tuesday's Senior Bowl practice at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Boniol's future with the team remains in question as the Cowboys staff continues to get sorted out.

"There's not much else to say, really," Boniol said. "It's just in limbo, which is part of the process. I think once we get a special teams coordinator in place, then I'll know what's going on."

Boniol said he's currently out of the loop regarding his situation until a deal is made with a new special teams coach. Owner Jerry Jones said early Tuesday afternoon the team would announce a decision later that day regarding the next special teams coach.

"As you know, that's kind of the way we do it as we make a change in areas where we announce it at that time," Jones said. "We'll continue to do that."

Jones clarified a few hours later that a deal was still being discussed and hadn't been finalized or wrapped up before the end of Tuesday's practice. That means more waiting and wondering for Boniol.

"The Cowboys are great," Boniol said. "It's home. But at the same time, in case it doesn't work out, you've got to start thinking about where else you're going to go."

Special teams coach Joe DeCamillis went to Chicago to take the special teams and assistant head coaching position for the Bears early in the offseason. Among the possibilities to replace DeCamillis are Bruce DeHaven, Alan Lowry and Rich Bisaccia, all of whom could potentially bring on their own assistant.