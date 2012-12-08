Brent Arrested For DWI, Manslaughter; Crash Killed Brown

IRVING, Texas – Nose tackle Josh Brent was arrested early Saturday morning for intoxication manslaughter following the death of a teammate.

Brent, 24, was identified as the driver in a car crash that killed Cowboys practice squad linebacker Jerry Brown, 25. Brent was arrested for driving while intoxicated after failing field sobriety tests. Once Irving police determined Brown had passed away, Brent was booked into Irving City jail on one count of intoxication manslaughter, according to a police report.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of this accident and the passing of Jerry Brown," said owner Jerry Jones in a statement. "At this time, our hearts and prayers and deepest sympathies are with the members of Jerry's family and all of those who knew him and loved him."

Brent was responsive after the crash, but Brown wasn't. Brown was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. An intoxication manslaughter charge is a second-degree felony.

The accident occurred at 2:21 a.m. going westbound on the service road of Highway 114. The vehicle was speeding when it hit the outside curb and flipped once before coming to rest in the middle of the service road, according to the report.

Irving police spokesperson John Argumaniz said Brent was attempting to pull Brown out of the vehicle, which had started to catch on fire, when police arrived and put out the flames.

"Our investigators are certain that they were traveling well above the posted speed limit," Argumaniz said. "They base that on the physical evidence out at the scene, gouge marks, skid marks, where the vehicle initially impacted the curb to where the vehicle came to rest."

Brent and Brown both played college football at Illinois, where Brent had previously been arrested for driving under the influence in 2009. Brent, who was absent on the team charter Saturday, was in the midst of his best season in the NFL.

He started five games with nose tackle Jay Ratliff injured for much of the season. Brent would have been the likely starter Sunday against the Bengals with Ratliff out.