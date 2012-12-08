Brent Arrested For DWI, Manslaughter; Crash Killed Brown

Dec 08, 2012 at 05:45 AM
Rowan Kavner

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Police_Presser_120812_540.jpg
Tony Gutierrez

IRVING, Texas – Nose tackle Josh Brent was arrested early Saturday morning for intoxication manslaughter following the death of a teammate.

Brent, 24, was identified as the driver in a car crash that killed Cowboys practice squad linebacker Jerry Brown, 25. Brent was arrested for driving while intoxicated after failing field sobriety tests. Once Irving police determined Brown had passed away, Brent was booked into Irving City jail on one count of intoxication manslaughter, according to a police report.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of this accident and the passing of Jerry Brown," said owner Jerry Jones in a statement. "At this time, our hearts and prayers and deepest sympathies are with the members of Jerry's family and all of those who knew him and loved him."

Brent was responsive after the crash, but Brown wasn't. Brown was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. An intoxication manslaughter charge is a second-degree felony.

The accident occurred at 2:21 a.m. going westbound on the service road of Highway 114. The vehicle was speeding when it hit the outside curb and flipped once before coming to rest in the middle of the service road, according to the report.

Irving police spokesperson John Argumaniz said Brent was attempting to pull Brown out of the vehicle, which had started to catch on fire, when police arrived and put out the flames.

"Our investigators are certain that they were traveling well above the posted speed limit," Argumaniz said. "They base that on the physical evidence out at the scene, gouge marks, skid marks, where the vehicle initially impacted the curb to where the vehicle came to rest."

Brent and Brown both played college football at Illinois, where Brent had previously been arrested for driving under the influence in 2009. Brent, who was absent on the team charter Saturday, was in the midst of his best season in the NFL.

He started five games with nose tackle Jay Ratliff injured for much of the season. Brent would have been the likely starter Sunday against the Bengals with Ratliff out.

Brent compiled 22 tackles this season and forced a fumble on Eagles running back Bryce Brown last weekend that led to Morris Claiborne's fumble return for a touchdown.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising