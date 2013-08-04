Broaddus: Awarding Game Balls To Pass-Rusher & New Coaches





Phillip Tanner – In the offseason Tanner committed himself after struggling to finish off last year. He was benched and inactive for several games and really didn't seem like much of a factor coming into 2013. But, his work in training camp through two weeks and now in this first preseason game puts him in the mix. He is leaner and running the ball with purpose. Where Tanner was at his best was finishing runs, which he did outstandingly tonight.

Defensive Game Ball:

George Selvie – When Tyrone Crawford went down with a season ending Achilles' injury, the Pro Department for the Cowboys once again went to work. Selvie was a talented college player who bounced around the league without a good fit. Instead of looking at some high-priced veteran, Selvie got the call and has made the most of his opportunities in practice and tonight with the two sacks to help this squad get the win over the Dolphins.

Coaching Game Ball: [embedded_ad]