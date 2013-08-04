Broaddus: Awarding Game Balls To Pass-Rusher & New Coaches

Aug 04, 2013 at 02:18 PM
Bryan Broaddus

Offensive Game Ball


Phillip Tanner – In the offseason Tanner committed himself after struggling to finish off last year. He was benched and inactive for several games and really didn't seem like much of a factor coming into 2013. But, his work in training camp through two weeks and now in this first preseason game puts him in the mix. He is leaner and running the ball with purpose. Where Tanner was at his best was finishing runs, which he did outstandingly tonight.

Defensive Game Ball:

George Selvie – When Tyrone Crawford went down with a season ending Achilles' injury, the Pro Department for the Cowboys once again went to work. Selvie was a talented college player who bounced around the league without a good fit. Instead of looking at some high-priced veteran, Selvie got the call and has made the most of his opportunities in practice and tonight with the two sacks to help this squad get the win over the Dolphins.

Coaching Game Ball: [embedded_ad]

Monte Kiffin and Rod Marinelli – From the first day of rookie minicamp, they have preached turnovers. Tonight their defense recorded two of them with the first one a fumble recovery that led to a touchdown on the Cowboys offense's second drive of the game. The second turnover was a beautiful 75-yard interception return by rookie linebacker DeVonte Holloman off a tipped pass that put the club ahead, 17-0. What is good about this scheme is that it puts players in position to make plays and tonight we were able to see that.

