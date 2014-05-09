Broaddus: Boise DE Brings Instant Rush Coming Off Edge





Key stat:The impetus for Lawrence's decision to enter the draft was probably the fact that he lived in the opposing backfield last fall. He finished the 2013 season with 10.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss for the Broncos.

How He Helps the Cowboys:Add Lawrence to the long list of pass rush prospects on the Cowboys' radar. He would have to bulk up to join the defensive line rotation, but he could bring valuable depth to the defensive end spot. Lawrence probably isn't rated as highly as other defensive end prospects we've profiled in this series, but the key is his availability. Top pass rushers like Jadeveon Clowney and Anthony Barr don't figure to be in the Cowboys' pick range at No. 16 overall, but Lawrence could potentially be had with their No. 47 or perhaps even their No. 78 pick. It's doubtful he'd be a Day 1 starter, but he could blossom into a valuable pass rusher. [embedded_ad]

Scout's Take: Plays with nice initial quickness. Uses a quick arm over move to get up the field. Will see him get double teamed at times but would like to see him disengage just a tick quicker. When he is one-on-one does a much better shedding the tackle and finding the ball. When he gets up the field, he can quickly retrace his steps. Will work to the edge and can get around the corner quickly. Will fight to work down the line.

Nice balance to chase the ball, plays on his feet. Will bounce off blockers. Will sometimes play as a standup guy. Has some initial pop with his hands. Had a tackle for loss on inside slant. Can get low to the ground to run around the corner. Works hard inside to get to the ball. Will chase to make play, can avoids blocks and burst to the ball. Shoved tackle out of way to shed for a tackle for loss against Utah St. Will try and spin to free himself, very active. Plays with a burst from the backside, quick off the ground, will rally to play. Used hands to shed. Really went after the ball.