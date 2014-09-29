Broaddus: Church's Forgotten Tackle; Marinelli's Scheme

IRVING, Texas – Having spent a little more time with the tape from Sunday night, I came away with several big impressions that haven't been mentioned as much after the game.

Clearly, the Cowboys did a good job of managing Jimmy Graham during the early going of the 38-17 win, but I wanted to take a deeper look at what worked so well. On top of that, I've got to give some recognition to Barry Church for a fantastic play that went under appreciated during the course of the night.