Broaddus: Coaching Staff Can't Escape Mini-Camp Evaluation

A lot of has reported on how the new players preformed at the Cowboys Rookie Mini Camp but I wanted to take a moment to talk about the coaches. As a scout anytime you bring in new players there is always a fear of did you do the right thing to help these coaches be successful? The front office never wants to shove players down the coaches throats so there is always those first couple of practices where you are anxious that everything will run smoothly.

For this camp not only were there new players but new coaches as well. It was the scout's first opportunity to see them work first hand and this is something that they can carry with them when they get back on the road in August. The one advantage with this staff that is different from others with new coaches around the league, is that Monte Kiffin, Rod Marinelli and Rich Bisaccia have all worked together before and Jason Garrett has experienced their work while he was a player in Tampa.