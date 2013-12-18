Broaddus: Cowboys Should Target Redskins Weak Safeties





In the October meeting between these teams, both Tyron Smith and Doug Free were up to the challenge in the way they handled these two. This time, it's a home game for the Redskins and that will factor into how this matchup might go.

Barry Cofield is very active at nose tackle and he will be a nice test for Travis Frederick, who had trouble with the quick swim move which Cofield can pull off. Frederick has done a much better job as the season has progressed when it comes to handling those big, power nose men.

He will also be ready to help when the Redskins get in the nickel and he is uncovered, where he has to be ready for the inside blitz games that Haslett likes to bring.

The guy you keep an eye on is at defensive end -- Chris Baker. The Redskins got him off the street in 2011 and he sure has shown up on film. He is a hard guy to move, and he spent a great deal of time on the Falcons' side of the line of scrimmage last week.

London Fletcher is still the leader of this linebacker group, and if you leave him unblocked, he is going to find ways to make plays. Fletcher might have slowed down a step or two, but he still plays this game with a great deal of passion and intensity.

Perry Riley plays next to Fletcher and he leads the team in tackles. Where he does a nice job is reading the scheme and then making his way to the ball. On tape you can see that if he gets in position, he can finish plays. Rookie Brandon Jenkins is not a starter at outside linebacker but he does see action as a nickel rusher off the edge.

Defensively, where the Redskins have struggled the most has been in the secondary with their pass coverage, and opponents have been taking advantage of that.

DeAngelo Hall is the veteran of the group and still plays with that swagger during a game. He has made a career of playing routes and staying in position while in coverage. He can play press man and do it quite well. [embedded_ad]

Where Hall has always been productive is when it comes to baiting a quarterback into a throw. There are times where you see him playing this way. There is always a risk when throwing it in his direction. I expect him to shadow Dez Bryant in this game and try to shut him down.

Hall is a big talker and Bryant has to be very careful not to make it a personal battle in this game and just focus on the task in hand -- it should be another great matchup.

If there is a corner to attack, it's Josh Wilson who is the starter on the right side. Wilson also doubles as the nickel and there are plays to be made there. Where Hall shows aggressiveness, Wilson shows none.

Balls that are thrown in his direction are generally successful plays. There is some separation in the way he plays. I actually think David Amerson is a better player and he will come in the game when they go to their nickel look. Amerson has had his issues as a tackler himself, but he looks like he has far more coverage skill than what Wilson has shown.

Keep an eye on whomever Wilson has to defend in coverage.

I am not a huge fan of these Redskins safeties, and I feel like that reason that as a group the secondary is struggling is because of their play.

Brandon Merriweather and Reed Doughty are the starters. I have always felt that Doughty is a guy that Jason Witten can beat any time that he is in coverage on routes. I don't see a great athlete when it comes to movement skills and his ability to turn and run.