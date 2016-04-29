Broaddus: Five Prospects Worth Watching For The Cowboys On Day 2 Of The Draft

IRVING, Texas – With Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft fast approaching Friday, here are five prospects still available who might be fits for the Cowboys in my view:

Myles Jack, LB, UCLA

If not for the questions about his knee, he would have gone early in the first round. Will still be on the board when the Cowboys start Day 2 of the draft. There is value with him but at what price? Could see a team take him on Friday and hope for the best. This kid is a special player and I wouldn't bet against him wherever he goes.

Noah Spence, DE, Eastern Kentucky

His past is hanging over his head and I am not really sure why. His off-the-field problems are far more removed than other players in this draft, though there may still be trust issues for some teams. I believe he is the best pass rusher in the draft and he deserves a second chance to show what he can do. Like Myles Jack, a very talented player that could make a huge difference on a roster.

Andrew Billings, DT, Baylor

The best one technique in this draft. Would be hard pressed to find a defensive lineman that plays with the power and lateral ability in this draft. Thought he might have ended up in Pittsburgh or Green Bay late in the first round but is still on the board. Would be an ideal fit in this scheme not only playing the run but also pushing the pocket as a pass rusher.

Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, Oklahoma State

Like Noah Spence, is an edge rusher. Have seen him rush from both the left and right sides. Can get his shoulder pass the blocker. Can be a physical player. Does a nice job of using his hands but would like to see him with some better pass rush moves. Struggled against better competition in Kansas State and Ole Miss games.

Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State