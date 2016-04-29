Broaddus: Five Prospects Worth Watching For The Cowboys On Day 2 Of The Draft

Apr 29, 2016 at 12:52 AM
Since Jerry Jones took over ownership of the team in 1989, the Cowboys have won 15 playoff games. Of those, 12 came within the first eight seasons as Dallas won three Super Bowls in four years and was named the Team of the Decade for the 1990s. Since then, the Cowboys have earned first-round playoff wins in 2009, 2014 and 2018.
Bryan Broaddus

Football Analyst/Scout

IRVING, Texas – With Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft fast approaching Friday, here are five prospects still available who might be fits for the Cowboys in my view:

Myles Jack, LB, UCLA

If not for the questions about his knee, he would have gone early in the first round. Will still be on the board when the Cowboys start Day 2 of the draft. There is value with him but at what price? Could see a team take him on Friday and hope for the best. This kid is a special player and I wouldn't bet against him wherever he goes.

Noah Spence, DE, Eastern Kentucky

His past is hanging over his head and I am not really sure why. His off-the-field problems are far more removed than other players in this draft, though there may still be trust issues for some teams. I believe he is the best pass rusher in the draft and he deserves a second chance to show what he can do. Like Myles Jack, a very talented player that could make a huge difference on a roster.

Andrew Billings, DT, Baylor

The best one technique in this draft. Would be hard pressed to find a defensive lineman that plays with the power and lateral ability in this draft. Thought he might have ended up in Pittsburgh or Green Bay late in the first round but is still on the board. Would be an ideal fit in this scheme not only playing the run but also pushing the pocket as a pass rusher.

Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, Oklahoma State

Like Noah Spence, is an edge rusher. Have seen him rush from both the left and right sides. Can get his shoulder pass the blocker. Can be a physical player. Does a nice job of using his hands but would like to see him with some better pass rush moves. Struggled against better competition in Kansas State and Ole Miss games.

Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State

Believe we could see a quarterback taken in the third round at pick No. 67 – so Prescott should be in the mix. Like the physical and mental makeup of the player. Does a nice job of sliding to avoid the rush. Will come back and find the second receiver. Does a nice job of allowing routes to develop. Can be accurate throwing the ball on the move.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising