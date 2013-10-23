Broaddus: Johnson Is Dynamic, But Don't Forget About RBs, TEs





He is such a physical player and this is where he presents the most problems. If you are a defensive back and you are not ready to deal with his power, then it's going to be a long day. Stafford is not afraid to throw him the ball when covered because he knows that he will adjust to make the catch. Has had some surprising drops in the red zone on some fades and a slant but has also made some unreal plays as well.

In the backfield, Reggie Bush and Joique Bell will split time but you will also see them in the backfield together in this attack. The older that Bush has become, the more he has adjust to this role of a jack of all trades type of back. There was once a day in New Orleans where Sean Payton would have to create plays for him because he wasn't that productive of a runner. Bush is a much better overall ball carrier and you will see him carry the ball either inside or out.

Where he is the most dangerous is how he plays as a receiver out of the backfield. His hands and explosiveness, makes him difficult to handle one-on-one in the open field. Sean Lee and Bruce Carter are going to have to be on their games to not allow him to do as much damage as he shown.

Joique Bell is a physical downhill runner that doesn't have many open field moves and will try to finish runs with power. He can be a load to deal with once he gets going. An area of his game that needs to be noted, is how he catches the ball out of the backfield. Likes to run routes in the flat on screens and underneath on check downs. Has a really nice feel for this.

Brandon Pettigrew and Joseph Fauria are the tight ends and both do a nice job of getting down the field and into routes. If there is a weakness with the group, it is that neither of them are very good point of attack blockers. Matter of fact, I would rate them as very poor in this area. Pettigrew and Fauria are threats in the red zone and on 3rd downs as well. Pettigrew is the more elusive of the two and because of his size, he can be a match up problem. Fauria has the size as well but he is not as quick or mobile as Pettigrew. As much as tight ends have given this defense problems, Barry Church and J.J. Wilcox will have to be ready because Matthew Stafford will be looking in their direction a great deal.

There have been games where Stafford has been protected well, then others where this offensive line has had its issues. I thought last week against the Bengals, despite the loss, they were on their games. Corey Hilliard has been the starter at right tackle for Jason Fox, who hurt his knee in the Green Bay game. Fox returned to practice this week and could be ready for the game against the Cowboys.

Riley Reiff is the starter on the left side and in his 2nd season, looks more athletic on tape than he does powerful. Will fight to stay in front of his man but there were some snaps where he was carried back into Stafford's lap. Rob Sims at guard is a stiff moving player that doesn't have much athletic ability but unlike Reiff, he does play with power. Loves it when defenders rush him down the middle, because he can handle that.

Rookie Larry Warford was one of my favorite players to study in that 2013 draft. Warford's strength is his ability to play with power but he has surprising feet. He is not stiff nor does he have any trouble when it comes down to bending. He plays with an outstanding base and can be a hard guy to move. Of the two guards on this line, Sims is the one that tends to struggle the most which is where we might see Jason Hatcher take the majority of his rushes.